O'Connor, June M.

MIDDLETON - June M. O'Connor, age 91, passed away on May 4, 2020. June was born on June 4, 1928, the daughter of Olaf and Margaret Hanson, in Merrill. She graduated from Madison West High School in 1946. June married Russell O'Connor on May 28, 1966, in Madison. She was employed by the State Department of Health and Social Services and was secretary to the State Parole Board.

June was an avid bowler, having bowled over 50 years. She won numerous local, state and senior tournaments.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her sister and brothers. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Per June's request, no services will be held.

Special thanks to the dedicated staff of Sage Meadow and Agrace HospiceCare for their attentive and compassionate care of June during her stay and especially during her final months. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

