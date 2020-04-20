O'Connor, Dianne "Mimi" Lois (Port)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE—With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dianne “Mimi” Lois (Port) O’Connor, who died on April 16, 2020, of the brutal illness Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. She was surrounded by loving family. She will be remembered for her sparkling personality, her loyal friendships and her sense of humor.

Dianne was born in Portage, Wis. on Jan. 28, 1944, to Donald and Gladys. She married her childhood sweetheart, Jack O’Connor, on May 29, 1965, who preceded her in death in 2005. She graduated from Portage High School in 1962 and attended Suomi College in Hancock, Michigan.

Dianne spent most of her life in Wisconsin and her last years in Vermont. She was loved and cherished by many people including her children, Michele Barr of Quechee, Vt., Amanda (Rob) Miller of Hinsdale, Ill., Erin (Paul) O’Connor-Quicker of Woodstock, Vt., and John (Dr. Elizabeth) O’Connor of Green Bay, Wis.; her grandchildren, Connor, Kate, and Billy Barr, Molly, Jay, and Caroline Miller, Riley, Owen, and Jack Quicker, and Eleanor and Maren O’Connor. In addition to her immediate family, Dianne is survived by her sister, Barbara (Fred) Bronson, numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in Dianne’s honor to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333.

An on line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

