O'Connell, Dennis James

PORTAGE - Dennis James O’Connell, age 72, of Portage, entered into eternal life Saturday, April 18, 2020. Dennis was born Oct. 4, 1947 in Milwaukee, son of John D. and Elizabeth (Zavetz) O’Connell. At the age of four, the family moved to Appleton, where Dennis grew up. He graduated from St. Therese Elementary School and Xavier High School in Appleton, and received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1969.

During his summers in college, and upon graduation, Dennis worked for a construction company. It was here that he honed his many skills as a handyman, contractor and entrepreneur. Dennis leaves a legacy of successful business ventures, including hotels, restaurants and his own construction company.

More important to Dennis were his family and friends, so many of whom benefited from his uncommon generosity. There are countless examples of Dennis using his many resources and skills to help others.