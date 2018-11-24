STOUGHTON—Richard D. “Joseph” Obrecht, age 79, passed away at home on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Richard was born June 18, 1939, in Stoughton to the late James and Myrinda (Thompson) Obrecht. He is a 1958 graduate of Stoughton High School, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Richard worked for 28 years as a lab technician for the State of Wisconsin. Richard loved family gatherings and was a very caring man who cared for his mother, an aunt, and two sisters for many years. He loved to travel, especially to warm destinations like Hawaii and Florida.
Richard is survived by his sisters, Lois Volla, Frances (Richard) Nesbit and Sharon (James) Dalsoren-Lunde; brother-in-law, Jack Lyon; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews whom he enjoyed very much. He is also survived by other relatives and many friends including special friends Linda Szafranski and Gladys Wick. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James (Doris) Obrecht; his sister, Mary Lyon; two brothers-in-law, Russell Volla and Arnold Dalsoren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Highway B, Stoughton. Military honors will take place at the church on Monday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the Celebration at the church on Monday. A luncheon will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice, or to the Stoughton Food Pantry. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton
(608) 873-9244