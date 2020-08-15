Obler, Theodore "Ted"

MADISON - Ted Obler, age 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Aug. 10, 2020. He was born Jan. 22, 1948, to Theodore and Joan (Kirkicki) Obler in Chicago, Ill.
Ted graduated from Chicago's De La Salle High School in 1966, and then attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., receiving his bachelor's degree in 1970. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., with a master's degree in 1973. Ted moved to Madison and taught Health and Physical Education at Robert M. La Follette High School for 30 years. He retired in 2003 and was inducted into La Follette's Wall of Honor on June 6, 2019.
In addition to teaching, Ted loved playing and coaching many sports over the years. He coached high school hockey and football and had the pleasure of coaching his two boys in youth football and hockey, as well. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and softball with his teacher friends, playing hockey in the OTHA, having a laugh with his neighbors, and riding his motorcycle with Nancy
Ted is survived by his two sons, Andy and Zach; two grandchildren, Kinzie and Stella; and sister, Carol. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Jo Ann
A small Funeral Mass was held for Ted on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020; however, a much larger Celebration of Life is being planned for when we can all celebrate Ted together safely. Details for that event will be shared via the Ryan Funeral Home website. Information on where any gifts or flowers may be sent will also be provided at that time.
