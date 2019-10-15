TODAY’S OBITUARIES

BOWERS, Gerald “Jerry”, 85; Hartland

BRUNNER, Daniel Leo, 76; Mount Horeb

CORCORAN, Patricia Ann, 87; Neenah

DALTON, Ronald E., 67; Cambridge

FISHER, Edith Schwenn, 94; Middleton/Loveland, Colo.

KEMPTHORNE, Gary, 82; Dubuque, Iowa

KIESOW, Genevieve R. (Jenny), 92; Marshall

PHILLIPS, Rosemary, 103; Oregon

PULVERMACHER, Alice Amelia, 91; Middleton

RAY, Dennis Lee (“Buzz”, “Radar”), 58; Mineral Point

SCHEPP, Sr., Randolph John “Randy” “Scheppedog”, 70; Oregon/St. Germain

SHAUGHNESSY, Thomas E. “Tom”; Verona

SUTCLIFFE, Charles R.; Madison

VACHA, Virginia P., 88; Madison

VANDERVELDEN, Bonita L., 82; Columbus

WICHMAN, James R., 78; Madison

OTHER DEATHS

BUDACK, Cheryl B., Monday, at her residence; Stitzer

TODAY’S FUNERALS

BLOEDORN, Phuong, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

BUSS, Margaret, 11 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Hwy. AB, McFarland

DAMBEKAIN, Alvars, 11 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

ISAACSON, Betty L., 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie

MASON, Deborah, 11 a.m., St. James Catholic Church, 100 Bartell St., Camp Douglas

MORTON, John Colegrove, 11 a.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., Verona

