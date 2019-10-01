BOSS, Rex Theodore, 93 Sauk Prairie

DOERING, Paul, 86 Menomonee Falls

FITZGERALD, Michael Joseph, Ph.D, 73 Jefferson

HUEGEL, Daniel Peter, 67 Madison

JENNINGS, James E. “Jim”, 85 Madison

JOHNSON, William H., 78 Madison

NELSON, William John, 71 Madison

NIELSEN, Harold Edwin “Harry”, 75 Madison

REAMER, Iris Nan, 90 Cottage Grove/Sun Prairie/Marshall

ROISUM, Dennis A. “Denny”, 62 Madison/Deerfield

STRATTON, David K., 76 Oregon

WALCH, Kathy, 76 Madison

ZIEGLER, David J., 75 Middleton

HUEGEL, Daniel, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

NESSETH, Debra, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

