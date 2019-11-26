TODAY'S OBITUARIES

ALERY, Thomas Phillip, 80; Blue Mounds

ALLEN, Wendy K., 66; Sun Prairie

BECKMANN, Frances "Fran", 85; Kiel

BERGEMAN, James, 88; Madison

BOE, Albert M., 89; Sun Prairie

CHASE, Charles "Chuck" P., 56; Madison

DELLENBACH, Constance "Connie" Jane Witter (Helke), 93; Oregon

GEAR, Keith Elliot, 60; Ventura, Calif.

HELMKE, Donald "Don"; Stoughton

HOLMES, James E., 92; Madison/Verona

KIMMERLY, George D., 92; Madison/Janesville

MANHART, Janet E., 80; Madison

MARINO, Richard J. "Dick", 67; Plain 

OLSON, Judith "Judy" Plaenert, 79; Madison

PETERSON, Paul R., 54; Shoreview, Minn./Madison

PUTNEY, Charles “Charlie, Chuck”, 70; Verona

RICHARDS, William "Bill" G., 93; Oshkosh

ROGERS, Paul Raymond, 60; Largo, Fla./Dodgeville

SCHROUD, Jerome, 82; Sun Prairie

WATLING, Peter Anthony, 75; Baraboo

ZEMAN, Gloria C., 85; Lodi

OTHER DEATHS

RULE, Carole E., 90, Saturday at SSM Health in Madison; Mineral Point

STIVARIUS, RoseLynn M., 63, Tuesday at the Orchard Manor, Lancaster; Stitzer

TODAY'S FUNERALS

LESLIE, Raymond, 11 a.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

MULICH, Yvonne, 10 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Hwy. BB, Cottage Grove

