TODAY'S OBITUARIES
ALERY, Thomas Phillip, 80; Blue Mounds
ALLEN, Wendy K., 66; Sun Prairie
BECKMANN, Frances "Fran", 85; Kiel
BERGEMAN, James, 88; Madison
BOE, Albert M., 89; Sun Prairie
CHASE, Charles "Chuck" P., 56; Madison
DELLENBACH, Constance "Connie" Jane Witter (Helke), 93; Oregon
GEAR, Keith Elliot, 60; Ventura, Calif.
HELMKE, Donald "Don"; Stoughton
HOLMES, James E., 92; Madison/Verona
KIMMERLY, George D., 92; Madison/Janesville
MANHART, Janet E., 80; Madison
MARINO, Richard J. "Dick", 67; Plain
OLSON, Judith "Judy" Plaenert, 79; Madison
PETERSON, Paul R., 54; Shoreview, Minn./Madison
PUTNEY, Charles “Charlie, Chuck”, 70; Verona
RICHARDS, William "Bill" G., 93; Oshkosh
ROGERS, Paul Raymond, 60; Largo, Fla./Dodgeville
SCHROUD, Jerome, 82; Sun Prairie
WATLING, Peter Anthony, 75; Baraboo
ZEMAN, Gloria C., 85; Lodi
OTHER DEATHS
RULE, Carole E., 90, Saturday at SSM Health in Madison; Mineral Point
STIVARIUS, RoseLynn M., 63, Tuesday at the Orchard Manor, Lancaster; Stitzer
TODAY'S FUNERALS
LESLIE, Raymond, 11 a.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
MULICH, Yvonne, 10 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Hwy. BB, Cottage Grove
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.