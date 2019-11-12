TODAY'S OBITUARIES

AMACHER, Darrin A., 39; DeForest

(DOYLE) KETTERER, Mary Isabelle; Madison

FITZPATRICK, James Arthur “Jim”; Sun Prairie/Madison

FORST, Linda, 56; Madison    

FOX, Marcelle I., 90; Madison

GRUBER, Sharon L., 82; Madison

HARIED, Denise Gjermo, 53; Stoughton

KUTZ, Ruth Emma; Madison

MAVES, Sandra J. (Harried); Stoughton

MURPHY, Patricia Florence, 92; Madison

NELSON, Howard David, 84; Stoughton

O'CONNELL, Thomas Edward, 89; Mount Horeb

PERRY, Neal S. "Red", 94; Waterloo

PIRAINO, Frank Francis, 93; Waunakee

PUDLAS, Carol J., 75; Lodi     

SWEENEY, Helen Marie, 89; Wisconsin Dells

THOMAS, Deborah “Debby”, 91; Madison

VULTAGGIO, Joseph F. "Joe", 70; Madison/Centennial, Colo.

OTHER DEATHS

ANDERSON, Charles Irvin “Chuck, Charlie”, 70, Sunday at home; Highland

LULL, Bernadine L., 89, Monday at Divine Health and Rehabilitation in Fennimore; Boscobel

TODAY'S FUNERALS

JOHNSON, Mary, noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

SPRAGUE, Alan Bruce, 11 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

To plant a tree in memory of OBIT Wednesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.