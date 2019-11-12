TODAY'S OBITUARIES
AMACHER, Darrin A., 39; DeForest
(DOYLE) KETTERER, Mary Isabelle; Madison
FITZPATRICK, James Arthur “Jim”; Sun Prairie/Madison
FORST, Linda, 56; Madison
FOX, Marcelle I., 90; Madison
GRUBER, Sharon L., 82; Madison
HARIED, Denise Gjermo, 53; Stoughton
KUTZ, Ruth Emma; Madison
MAVES, Sandra J. (Harried); Stoughton
MURPHY, Patricia Florence, 92; Madison
NELSON, Howard David, 84; Stoughton
O'CONNELL, Thomas Edward, 89; Mount Horeb
PERRY, Neal S. "Red", 94; Waterloo
PIRAINO, Frank Francis, 93; Waunakee
PUDLAS, Carol J., 75; Lodi
SWEENEY, Helen Marie, 89; Wisconsin Dells
THOMAS, Deborah “Debby”, 91; Madison
VULTAGGIO, Joseph F. "Joe", 70; Madison/Centennial, Colo.
OTHER DEATHS
ANDERSON, Charles Irvin “Chuck, Charlie”, 70, Sunday at home; Highland
LULL, Bernadine L., 89, Monday at Divine Health and Rehabilitation in Fennimore; Boscobel
TODAY'S FUNERALS
JOHNSON, Mary, noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
SPRAGUE, Alan Bruce, 11 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
