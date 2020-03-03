OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

ADLER, William "Bill;" WAUNAKEE                                        

AIDE, Clifford J., 84, of Highland                                        

AURINGER, Tara Lee, 78; Madison                                     

BERKICH, John A., 89; Waunakee                     

CARPENTER, Paul Richard, 37; Madison                                 

COOLEY, Michael W., 66; McFarland

CURTIS, Erma Rosa, 89; Verona / Madison         

GELFAND, Lioubov, 73; Madison     

GIBEAUT, Michael, 70; Waunakee                                    

HALEY, Thomas J., 77; Stoughton

LACKE, Mary Donna, 88; Madison                                     

LUTZ, Brent, 50; Mount Horeb                

MCKINLEY, Lois J., 87; Dodgeville                                   

PETERSON, Michael Flemming, 75; Waunakee                

RADTKE, Marlene Mathilda, 83; Middleton                          

SCHOENEMANN, John Alfred; Madison

SEKORKY, Carol Ann, 79; Madison                                   

SPRENGER, Judith A., 78; Fitchburg                                  

TOOMEY, Donald William; Madison                           

OTHER DEATHS

SHAUER, Nora H, of Fennimore, age 68, died unexpectedly on Sunday March 1, 2020, at her residence in rural Fennimore.

SIMMONS-CARY, Doris, age 100 of Darlington, Wis., passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Lafayette Manor in Darlington.

ZIMNY, Karen Ann McCafferty, 73, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 in her home.

TODAY'S FUNERALS

FRIEDMAN, Gary H., 10:00 a.m., Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison

NELSON, Gerald, 11:00 a.m., Bashford United Methodist Church, 329 North Street, Madison

ZIMMER, Bernadette, 11 a.m., St James Catholic Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics