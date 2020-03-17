OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BIRCHER, Herbert A., 85; Mt. Vernon / Verona
CREITZ, Lowell M., 89; Madison
CRUBAUGH, Florence Marie (Osthoff), 86; Dodgeville
DUROSE, Janice Elaine (Kalish), 91; Madison
EBERT, Ruth Ann, 86; Madison
MANHART, Harry W.; Madison
You have free articles remaining.
MAYER, Victor W.; Portage
PLON, Dean Arthur, 68; Madison
RUHLAND, Daryl C., 66; Sauk City
SACHS, Katherine Ann, 97; Madison
SCHLINKERT, John Frederick, 73; Madison
SHANNON, Thomas R.; DeForest
TITUS, James George, 82; New Glarus
TURCOTT, John Anthony "Jack", 69; Middleton
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.