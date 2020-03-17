OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BIRCHER, Herbert A., 85; Mt. Vernon / Verona              

CREITZ, Lowell M., 89; Madison                                 

CRUBAUGH, Florence Marie (Osthoff), 86; Dodgeville         

DUROSE, Janice Elaine (Kalish), 91; Madison                       

EBERT, Ruth Ann, 86; Madison                                         

MANHART, Harry W.; Madison

MAYER, Victor W.; Portage                                           

PLON, Dean Arthur, 68; Madison                               

RUHLAND, Daryl C., 66; Sauk City                                     

SACHS, Katherine Ann, 97; Madison                                

SCHLINKERT, John Frederick, 73; Madison                           

SHANNON, Thomas R.; DeForest

TITUS, James George, 82; New Glarus                                

TURCOTT, John Anthony "Jack", 69; Middleton                     

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics