Obit Index WSJ for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BALLWEG, Winnie, 77; Roxbury

BUSSE, Beverley J., 84; Randolph

DEMARS, Donald A., 89; Columbus

GRUBER, Lucinda, 100; Prairie du Sac

GUMZ-HENSLER, Darlene, 80; Avoca

LEMKE, David K., 70; DeForest/Sun Prairie

MATTHEWS, Timothy T., 91; Madison

QUAM, Elsa Faye, 73; Cottage Grove

ROSSMEISSL, Catherine Annabelle "Anne" (née Bowers); Madison 

SPONEM, James Alan, 69; Madison

SWINGEN, Leonard N., 103; Stoughton

ZILLNER, Sheila C.; Madison

OTHER DEATHS

FOULK, Barbara Louise, 77, Saturday at UW Hospital; Madison

HANKEY, Richard N., 77, Saturday at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse; Blue River

HARWOOD, Dennis C., 71, Sunday at home in Woodman; Boscobel/Woodman

PEOTTER, Milton D., 76, Sunday at home; Barnum

TODAY'S FUNERALS

LIECK, Paul E., 1 to 4 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, Madison

