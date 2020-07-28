Obit Index WSJ for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BALLWEG, Winnie, 77; Roxbury
BUSSE, Beverley J., 84; Randolph
DEMARS, Donald A., 89; Columbus
GRUBER, Lucinda, 100; Prairie du Sac
GUMZ-HENSLER, Darlene, 80; Avoca
LEMKE, David K., 70; DeForest/Sun Prairie
MATTHEWS, Timothy T., 91; Madison
QUAM, Elsa Faye, 73; Cottage Grove
ROSSMEISSL, Catherine Annabelle "Anne" (née Bowers); Madison
SPONEM, James Alan, 69; Madison
SWINGEN, Leonard N., 103; Stoughton
ZILLNER, Sheila C.; Madison
OTHER DEATHS
FOULK, Barbara Louise, 77, Saturday at UW Hospital; Madison
HANKEY, Richard N., 77, Saturday at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse; Blue River
HARWOOD, Dennis C., 71, Sunday at home in Woodman; Boscobel/Woodman
PEOTTER, Milton D., 76, Sunday at home; Barnum
TODAY'S FUNERALS
LIECK, Paul E., 1 to 4 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, Madison
