Obit Index WSJ for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

DAHL, Leonard L., 93 Deerfield
KOCH, Donald M. “Don”, 96 Madison
MOHRMANN, Frederick A., 97 Richland Center
OMDAHL, Dorothy (Manson) Madison
PERNOT, Darus Reider, 96 Oregon
SWANSON, Douglas J., 64 Waunakee
KELEHER, Diane K., 63, Monday, at Providence St. Vincent Hospital, Portland, Ore.; Beaverton, Ore.
KING, Paul, noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton
MCKEE, Robert, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.