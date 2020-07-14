Obit Index WSJ for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Obit Index WSJ for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

DAHL, Leonard L., 93 Deerfield

KOCH, Donald M. “Don”, 96 Madison

MOHRMANN, Frederick A., 97 Richland Center

OMDAHL, Dorothy (Manson) Madison

PERNOT, Darus Reider, 96 Oregon

SWANSON, Douglas J., 64 Waunakee

KELEHER, Diane K., 63, Monday, at Providence St. Vincent Hospital, Portland, Ore.; Beaverton, Ore.

KING, Paul, noon, St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

MCKEE, Robert, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison

