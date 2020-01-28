OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
AVERY, Gerald Clinton “Clint”, 59; Madison NONE
CALKINS, Janet E., 85; Madison / McFarland 1 PHOTO
CURNING, John F. Jr., 70; Cottage Grove 1 PHOTO
DARCY, Thomas P., Jr.; Fitchburg 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
GEHN, Helen Elaine, 87; Madison 1 PHOTO
GOOCH, Barbara Ann, 87; Garland, Texas 1 PHOTO
GULLICKSON, Gladys Marie (Nelson), 97; Ridgeway 1 PHOTO
HEMBERGER, Verne G., 87; Madison 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
KLEMM, Anthony “Tony”, 73; North Freedom 1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG
LAMB, Melvin Wiley, 64; Madison 1 PHOTO
MCDONALD, Esther Agnes, 90; Madison 1 PHOTO
MOYER, David B., 66; Primrose 1 PHOTO
NONN, Alfred J. "Al", 97; Middleton 1 PHOTO
PORTER, Sandra (Sandy) Yopack, 85; Madison 1 PHOTO
You have free articles remaining.
ROTH, Ella Mabel, 73; Sauk City 1 PHOTO
SHALKHAM, Sandra L., 70; Madison 1 PHOTO
SMITH, Kyle Patrick, 35; Madison 1 PHOTO / 1 DONOR
SPRECHER, Bridget, 62; Baraboo 1 PHOTO
THEOBALD, Edward R. “Ted”, 79; Barneveld 1 PHOTO
TRUDELL, Gerald Joseph, 78; Madison 1 PHOTO
WEIBE, Gay Lorraine; Fitchburg 1 PHOTO
OTHER DEATHS
GLEISNER, Alice Faye, 78, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Upland Hills NRC; Dodgeville
GRAY, Katharine B., 100, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at home; Cuba City
MUELLER, James J. “Jim”, 69, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa; Cuba City
WELSH, Betty J., 85, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at CrestRidge Assisted Living in Dodgeville; Highland
TODAY'S FUNERALS
ROBY, Harlow, VISITATION ONLY, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
TRYON, Steven, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton
WENDT, Harold M., 11:30 a.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.