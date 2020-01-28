OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, January 29, 2020
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

AVERY, Gerald Clinton “Clint”, 59; Madison                NONE

CALKINS, Janet E., 85; Madison / McFarland                1 PHOTO

CURNING, John F. Jr., 70; Cottage Grove                      1 PHOTO

DARCY, Thomas P., Jr.; Fitchburg                           1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

GEHN, Helen Elaine, 87; Madison                                  1 PHOTO

GOOCH, Barbara Ann, 87; Garland, Texas                        1 PHOTO

GULLICKSON, Gladys Marie (Nelson), 97; Ridgeway        1 PHOTO

HEMBERGER, Verne G., 87; Madison                        1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

KLEMM, Anthony “Tony”, 73; North Freedom            1 PHOTO / 1 FLAG

LAMB, Melvin Wiley, 64; Madison                                   1 PHOTO

MCDONALD, Esther Agnes, 90; Madison                         1 PHOTO

MOYER, David B., 66; Primrose                                     1 PHOTO

NONN, Alfred J. "Al", 97; Middleton                               1 PHOTO

PORTER, Sandra (Sandy) Yopack, 85; Madison               1 PHOTO

ROTH, Ella Mabel, 73; Sauk City                                     1 PHOTO

SHALKHAM, Sandra L., 70; Madison                              1 PHOTO

SMITH, Kyle Patrick, 35; Madison                          1 PHOTO / 1 DONOR

SPRECHER, Bridget, 62; Baraboo                             1 PHOTO

THEOBALD, Edward R. “Ted”, 79; Barneveld                   1 PHOTO

TRUDELL, Gerald Joseph, 78; Madison                            1 PHOTO

WEIBE, Gay Lorraine; Fitchburg                                      1 PHOTO

GLEISNER, Alice Faye, 78, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Upland Hills NRC; Dodgeville

GRAY, Katharine B., 100, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at home; Cuba City

MUELLER, James J. “Jim”, 69, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa; Cuba City

WELSH, Betty J., 85, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at CrestRidge Assisted Living in Dodgeville; Highland

ROBY, Harlow, VISITATION ONLY, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

TRYON, Steven, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton

WENDT, Harold M., 11:30 a.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest

