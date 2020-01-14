OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
BABLER, Nellie J., 91 Belleville/New Glarus

COLLIER, Linda Sue, 67 Sun Prairie

FRYMAN, Mary Elizabeth Lodi

GOLDSTEIN, Michael, 80 Fitchburg

HARCARIK, Joseph Thomas., 74 Lake Mills

HOVE, George Joseph, 81 Mount Horeb

LEE, James Richard “Leeker”, 78 Caddott/Deerfield

MAGNUSON, Janice May, 87 Mount Horeb/Verona

RILLING-SCHULTZ, 62 Oregon

SINES, Samuel A. “Sam” “Skip”, 82 Oregon

URBEN, Ann M., 71 Cross Plains

KIESLING, Joyce, 12 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

RIGGINS, Stephen, 11 a.m., Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie

WESTRICK, Kelly J., VISITATION ONLY, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison

ZWART, Donna, 11 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona

