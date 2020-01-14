OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

BABLER, Nellie J., 91 Belleville/New Glarus
COLLIER, Linda Sue, 67 Sun Prairie
FRYMAN, Mary Elizabeth Lodi
GOLDSTEIN, Michael, 80 Fitchburg
HARCARIK, Joseph Thomas., 74 Lake Mills
HOVE, George Joseph, 81 Mount Horeb
LEE, James Richard “Leeker”, 78 Caddott/Deerfield
You have free articles remaining.
MAGNUSON, Janice May, 87 Mount Horeb/Verona
RILLING-SCHULTZ, 62 Oregon
SINES, Samuel A. “Sam” “Skip”, 82 Oregon
URBEN, Ann M., 71 Cross Plains
KIESLING, Joyce, 12 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
RIGGINS, Stephen, 11 a.m., Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie
WESTRICK, Kelly J., VISITATION ONLY, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison
ZWART, Donna, 11 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.