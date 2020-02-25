OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
ACCOLA, Harvey O., 101; Prairie Du Sac
BONG, Robert Adam "Bob", 85; Middleton/Ashton
BOWAR, William Marc "Billy", 28; Pine Bluff
CUTLER, Lorraine D., 94; Mineral Point
GRIEPENTROG, Florence E., 85; Pardeeville
HELLER, Lindalva Drummond, 73; Madison
KOWING, Andrea H., 74; Madison
NEVIL, Donna J., 88; New Glarus
PARMAN, Kathryn Elizabeth (Witek), 88; Madison
ROESSLER, Evelyn (nee Hodgson), 79; Mazomanie
SCIDMORE, Barbara Pomeroy, 91; Madison
TRIDLE, Marion "Ed", 81; Fitchburg
TROZ, Lee A., 24; Sun Prairie/Madison
WILLIAMS, Virginia Mae, 95; Reedsburg
OTHER DEATHS
KRAEMER, James C. "Jamie," 51, of Boscobel, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home in Boscobel.
STANGL, Evelyn M., 83, of Hazel Green, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BRUNSELL, Joseph, 1 p.m., Middleton Junction Cemetery, 8409 Isaac Drive, Madison
HENSON, Dawn, 3 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton
