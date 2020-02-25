OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
ACCOLA, Harvey O., 101; Prairie Du Sac               

BONG, Robert Adam "Bob", 85; Middleton/Ashton  

BOWAR, William Marc "Billy", 28; Pine Bluff         

CUTLER, Lorraine D., 94; Mineral Point                 

GRIEPENTROG, Florence E., 85; Pardeeville          

HELLER, Lindalva Drummond, 73; Madison           

KOWING, Andrea H., 74; Madison                    

NEVIL, Donna J., 88; New Glarus                      

PARMAN, Kathryn Elizabeth (Witek), 88; Madison  

ROESSLER, Evelyn (nee Hodgson), 79; Mazomanie  

SCIDMORE, Barbara Pomeroy, 91; Madison        

TRIDLE, Marion "Ed", 81; Fitchburg              

TROZ, Lee A., 24; Sun Prairie/Madison          

WILLIAMS, Virginia Mae, 95; Reedsburg         

KRAEMER, James C. "Jamie," 51, of Boscobel, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home in Boscobel.

STANGL, Evelyn M., 83, of Hazel Green, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. 

BRUNSELL, Joseph, 1 p.m., Middleton Junction Cemetery, 8409 Isaac Drive, Madison

HENSON, Dawn, 3  to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton

