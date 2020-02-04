OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
CALL, Rose M., 80; Madison
CLARK, Marilyn L., 92; Madison
COURCHANE, Gregory, 35; Madison
DEGRUSH, Diane, 79; Lake Delton
DOWNS, Warren Ferris, 92; Madison
FREDERICK, Doris June, 91; Madison
GILBERT, Sybil L., 87; Madison
GRENDER, Robert Gaylord, 90; Mount Horeb
GRGURICH, Matthew Frances, 53; Madison
GRINDE, Kenneth Joseph "Ken", 90; Monona
HAMANN, Robert "Bob" J., 63; Lodi
HAUK, Jerome "Peck" A., 102; Fennimore
HELT, Dustin James “Dusty”, 33; Dane/Martinsville
HILGENBERG, Don David, 73; Mineral Point
IVES, Michael Francis; Madison
KIESSLING, William E., Jr., 87; Lake Mills
MAHER, Nahldean K., 81; Oregon
MICKELSON, Betty J., 77; Madison
NOVINSKA, Ann Marie, 78; Fennimore
PEPPLER, John Frederick, 59; Sun Prairie
QUAM, Ruth Ann, 83; Waunakee
RYAN, Patrick James, 79; Madison
SALVERSON, Stanley Alfred, 76; McFarland
SCHALLER, Joan M. (Brice), 86 Madison
SEVERSON, Burnett Vilas, 94; Black Earth
SIEBERT, Arved "Archie", 71; McFarland
SORGE, Michael F., 90; Madison
TRIPKE, Philip L., 72; Cottage Grove/Madison
VIRNIG, Leroy James, 77; Madison
YOUNG, Bruce Carson, 75; Madison
WOOLLEY, Stuart, 85; of Middleton/Waunakee
OTHER DEATHS
TODAY'S FUNERALS
FRY, Phillip, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
RAMOS, Monserrat Arellano, 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Parish at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison
SOPKO, Paul J., Sr., noon, Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
