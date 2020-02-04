OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

CALL, Rose M., 80; Madison                       

CLARK, Marilyn L., 92; Madison               

COURCHANE, Gregory, 35; Madison           

DEGRUSH, Diane, 79; Lake Delton              

DOWNS, Warren Ferris, 92; Madison          

FREDERICK, Doris June, 91; Madison            

GILBERT, Sybil L., 87; Madison                 

GRENDER, Robert Gaylord, 90; Mount Horeb     

GRGURICH, Matthew Frances, 53; Madison           

GRINDE, Kenneth Joseph "Ken", 90; Monona    

HAMANN, Robert "Bob" J., 63; Lodi                        

HAUK, Jerome "Peck" A., 102; Fennimore         

HELT, Dustin James “Dusty”, 33; Dane/Martinsville       

HILGENBERG, Don David, 73; Mineral Point        

IVES, Michael Francis; Madison                  

KIESSLING, William E., Jr., 87; Lake Mills      

MAHER, Nahldean K., 81; Oregon                

MICKELSON, Betty J., 77; Madison 

NOVINSKA, Ann Marie, 78; Fennimore         

PEPPLER, John Frederick, 59; Sun Prairie       

QUAM, Ruth Ann, 83; Waunakee                

RYAN, Patrick James, 79; Madison                  

SALVERSON, Stanley Alfred, 76; McFarland          

SCHALLER, Joan M. (Brice), 86 Madison

SEVERSON, Burnett Vilas, 94; Black Earth         

SIEBERT, Arved "Archie", 71; McFarland

SORGE, Michael F., 90; Madison                           

TRIPKE, Philip L., 72; Cottage Grove/Madison          

VIRNIG, Leroy James, 77; Madison              

YOUNG, Bruce Carson, 75; Madison      

WOOLLEY, Stuart, 85; of Middleton/Waunakee                

OTHER DEATHS

TODAY'S FUNERALS

FRY, Phillip, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

RAMOS, Monserrat Arellano, 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Parish at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison

SOPKO, Paul J., Sr., noon, Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics