AUBY, Janette, 93 Sun Prairie

BAKKEN, Delores E., 91 Madison/Windsor

BAUER, Sandra Cross, 89 Madison

CRAWFORD, Margaret “Muggsy” Sun Prairie

DEBEVEC, Dolores Theresa, 91 Lodi/Longmont, Colo.

ELLER, Duane A. “Dewey”, 68 Middleton

FREY, Mary Johnson, 92 Madison

GOWER, Donna, 85 Madison

LEE, Robert William “Bob”, 71 Waunakee/Necedah

LENLING, Jean Marie (Wipperfurth), 93 Madison

MAROZICK, Majorie Ruth “Marge”, 96 Madison

MERCURIO, Michael, 97 Merrimac

OLANIYAN, Tejumola “Teju”, 60 Madison

PEETZ, Sherrie Lou, 60 Madison

REISER, Violet Eleanor, 99 Madison

RIEMANN, Vera Doris (Liebetrau), 96 Madison

SCHOEPP, Fred, 87 McFarland

SOPER, Donald & Colleen, 87 Waunakee

VIKEN, Donald E., 79 Cottage Grove

ZEEH, Peter W., 71 Monona

MELERSKI, Marilyn J., 78, Monday; Hazel Green

ROGERS, Dean, 96, Tuesday at Epione Pavilion; Cuba City

CRAWFORD, Margaret “Muggsy”, 11 a.m., 2420 St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie

ELLER, Duane, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

JOYCE, Patrick, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

SCHELL, David, 5 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

STIEMKE, Peggy, 11 a.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, W6906 County Road K, Arlington

SVANDA, Linda, 11 a.m., People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Pkwy., Oregon

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

To plant a tree in memory of OBIT Wednesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.