AUBY, Janette, 93 Sun Prairie
BAKKEN, Delores E., 91 Madison/Windsor
BAUER, Sandra Cross, 89 Madison
CRAWFORD, Margaret “Muggsy” Sun Prairie
DEBEVEC, Dolores Theresa, 91 Lodi/Longmont, Colo.
ELLER, Duane A. “Dewey”, 68 Middleton
FREY, Mary Johnson, 92 Madison
GOWER, Donna, 85 Madison
LEE, Robert William “Bob”, 71 Waunakee/Necedah
LENLING, Jean Marie (Wipperfurth), 93 Madison
MAROZICK, Majorie Ruth “Marge”, 96 Madison
MERCURIO, Michael, 97 Merrimac
OLANIYAN, Tejumola “Teju”, 60 Madison
PEETZ, Sherrie Lou, 60 Madison
REISER, Violet Eleanor, 99 Madison
RIEMANN, Vera Doris (Liebetrau), 96 Madison
SCHOEPP, Fred, 87 McFarland
SOPER, Donald & Colleen, 87 Waunakee
VIKEN, Donald E., 79 Cottage Grove
ZEEH, Peter W., 71 Monona
MELERSKI, Marilyn J., 78, Monday; Hazel Green
ROGERS, Dean, 96, Tuesday at Epione Pavilion; Cuba City
CRAWFORD, Margaret “Muggsy”, 11 a.m., 2420 St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie
ELLER, Duane, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
JOYCE, Patrick, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
SCHELL, David, 5 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
STIEMKE, Peggy, 11 a.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, W6906 County Road K, Arlington
SVANDA, Linda, 11 a.m., People’s United Methodist Church, 103 N. Alpine Pkwy., Oregon
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.