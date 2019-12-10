OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BAKKE, Alice V., 90; Sun Prairie
FERGUSSON, Wayne B., 73; Madison
FLEMING, Norma E., 89; Avoca
HANSON, Lawrence "Larry", 85; Madison
HUDZINSKI, Joseph P., 86; Madison
KREITZMANN, David M., 62; Pewaukee
LABINE, John B., 79; Cottage Grove
LINDSTROM, Dorothy M. (Boschel), 100; Beloit/Janesville/Madison
NELSON, Catherine Anne (Gehin); Madison
PETERSON, Ernest "Bill"; Portage
SCHOEPP, Billie; Waunakee / West Port
SCHWENGEL, Judith Ann Engler, 77; Lodi
STEFFEN, Ruth Elizabeth (Swan), 94; Stevens Point
STEVENSON, Myrna B., 90; Lodi
SWINGEN, Virginia Eighmy Smith, 101; Madison
WIRTH, Thomas, 84; Madison
ZIEGLER, Jennifer Jane, 49; Waupun
OTHER DEATHS
GOBIN, Arleen E., 84, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, at her home; Preston
SOPHER, Victor E., passed Sunday, Dec. 8, at his home; Janesville
TODAY'S FUNERALS
FERGUSSON, Wayne,11:00 a.m. Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
GERMANN, June, 11 a.m., Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison
HOPPE, Kathleen, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
KIRSCHBAUM, Duaine, 10 a.m., Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove
STAHL, Melvin, SERVICE TIME UNKNOWN, Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Rd, Verona
TURNER, Theresa, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
