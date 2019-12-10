OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BAKKE, Alice V., 90; Sun Prairie                  

FERGUSSON, Wayne B., 73; Madison        

FLEMING, Norma E., 89; Avoca                    

HANSON, Lawrence "Larry", 85; Madison    

HUDZINSKI, Joseph P., 86; Madison             

KREITZMANN, David M., 62; Pewaukee

LABINE, John B., 79; Cottage Grove             

LINDSTROM, Dorothy M. (Boschel), 100; Beloit/Janesville/Madison 

NELSON, Catherine Anne (Gehin); Madison        

PETERSON, Ernest "Bill"; Portage                   

SCHOEPP, Billie; Waunakee / West Port          

SCHWENGEL, Judith Ann Engler, 77; Lodi   

STEFFEN, Ruth Elizabeth (Swan), 94; Stevens Point  

STEVENSON, Myrna B., 90; Lodi                          

SWINGEN, Virginia Eighmy Smith, 101; Madison      

WIRTH, Thomas, 84; Madison                                   

ZIEGLER, Jennifer Jane, 49; Waupun                 

OTHER DEATHS

GOBIN, Arleen E., 84, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, at her home; Preston

SOPHER, Victor E., passed Sunday, Dec. 8, at his home; Janesville

TODAY'S FUNERALS

FERGUSSON, Wayne,11:00 a.m. Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

GERMANN, June, 11 a.m., Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison

HOPPE, Kathleen, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

KIRSCHBAUM, Duaine, 10 a.m., Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove

STAHL, Melvin, SERVICE TIME UNKNOWN, Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Rd, Verona

TURNER, Theresa, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics