TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BRONSON, Menzo F., 91; Madison                                   

BUCHANAN, Lorraine, 95; Madison                                             

CARY, John Robert, 72; Madison                                       

DAHL, Lois M., 88; Stoughton                                                   

FULLER, Craig D., 75; Stoughton                                       

HANUSHEWICZ, Sharon A. (Bongiovani), 76; Madison

JOHNSON-PORTER, Vonna Jean, 74; McFarland                           

KAIZER, Jean Shirley, 90; Bismark, ND / Madison                    

KRULL, Keith D., 66; Cambridge

MORRISON, Anira I., 92; Elroy                                                   

PETT, Gertrude I., 104; Waunakee / Edgerton                             

RORTVEDT, Julie Ann, 56; Sun Prairie                                         

SAWYER, Rick, 70; McFarland                                                   

SCHMUDLACH, Donald E., 84; Lodi                                   

SMALL, Delores L., 77; Lodi                                                           

UNGER, Anita M., 78; Sauk Prairie                                            

WAGNER, Mary Ann, 65; Sun Prairie                                         

WENDT, Georgia Jean (Theis), 71; DeForest                             

OTHER DEATHS

HAYES, William J., 75, died in his home Monday, August 5th, 2019; Beloit

TODAY'S FUNERALS

MALY, Raymond, 11 a.m., St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Rd, Waunakee

THIELKE, Susanne, 11 a.m., Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison

STALEY, Arleigh, 4 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

