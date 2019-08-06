TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BRONSON, Menzo F., 91; Madison
BUCHANAN, Lorraine, 95; Madison
CARY, John Robert, 72; Madison
DAHL, Lois M., 88; Stoughton
FULLER, Craig D., 75; Stoughton
HANUSHEWICZ, Sharon A. (Bongiovani), 76; Madison
JOHNSON-PORTER, Vonna Jean, 74; McFarland
KAIZER, Jean Shirley, 90; Bismark, ND / Madison
KRULL, Keith D., 66; Cambridge
MORRISON, Anira I., 92; Elroy
PETT, Gertrude I., 104; Waunakee / Edgerton
RORTVEDT, Julie Ann, 56; Sun Prairie
SAWYER, Rick, 70; McFarland
SCHMUDLACH, Donald E., 84; Lodi
SMALL, Delores L., 77; Lodi
UNGER, Anita M., 78; Sauk Prairie
WAGNER, Mary Ann, 65; Sun Prairie
WENDT, Georgia Jean (Theis), 71; DeForest
OTHER DEATHS
HAYES, William J., 75, died in his home Monday, August 5th, 2019; Beloit
TODAY'S FUNERALS
MALY, Raymond, 11 a.m., St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Rd, Waunakee
THIELKE, Susanne, 11 a.m., Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison
STALEY, Arleigh, 4 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
