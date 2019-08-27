TODAY'S OBITUARIES

CAMREN, Buzz and Ruth, 83 and 88; DeForest

GREIBER, Marcy, 83; Waunakee         

HOVELAND, Dorothy A. "Dottie", 88; Madison

JOHNSON, James Duane, 83; Madison

MCCOY, James Richard, 61; Madison

OHMEN, Anne Lauren, 57; Verona

ROISUM, Christine E. "Chris", 69; Madison

SCHULTZ, Jeannette S., 71; Waunakee   

STINNETT, Virginia M. "Jennie", 90; Madison

WESTEGARD, Michael, 27; Lodi

WESTPHAL, Virgil W., 81; McFarland

WILHELMI, Robert ("Bob"), 86; Sun Prairie

OTHER DEATHS

BUSACKER, Claire E., 84, Sunday, at UW Hospital and Clinics; Madison

WATSON, Shay, 17, Sunday; Fitchburg

WOODS, Amanda Eun Joo, 30, Aug. 23; Madison

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BRICKNER, Harry, 6 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb

DOLPHIN, Kelsey Joanne, 5 p.m., Prairie Creek The Refuge, 6484 N. Bird St., Sun Prairie

FERGUSON, Gretchen Dawn, burial, 11 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona

REISDORF, Amy, visitation only, 4 to 7 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

SCHULENBURG, Alan Vincent, 6:30 p.m., Kalscheur’s Community Center, 3734 Cty. Hwy. P, Cross Plains

