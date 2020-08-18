Obit Index WSJ for Wednesday August 19, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
COLEMAN, Jerome "Reed"; Madison
DREHER, Frederick Carl, Jr., 98; Verona/Madison
ERICKSON, Caroline S., 90; Madison
GOLDTHORPE, Bernice D., 96; Mineral Point
GOSTING, Dorothy, 94; Madison
HANS, Gregory Ward, 73; McFarland
JELINEK, Karen L. (Bedward), 74; Madison
KANETZKE, Neil Alan, 57; Sun Prairie
KEMPER, Joyce M., 82; Verona
KETELBOETER, Velma J., 82; Cross Plains
MEIER, Joseph Andrew, Jr., 78; Blue Mounds
MUSIAL, Marie L., 90; Madison
PETKO, Angeline R. (nee McDonald), 83; Sun Prairie
POWERS, Timothy A., 80; Madison
SARNOW, Donald Christ, 92; Reedsburg
OTHER DEATHS
FOLBRECHT, Jane A., 69, Aug. 9, at home; Jefferson
SASSER, Arleen, 95, Saturday; Madison
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BOLLERUD, Bruce, 9 to 11 a.m., drive-thru visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
THOMPSON, Mary “Joan”, 2 to 3 p.m., drive-thru visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
