You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Obit Index WSJ for Wednesday August 19, 2020

Obit Index WSJ for Wednesday August 19, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

COLEMAN, Jerome "Reed"; Madison

DREHER, Frederick Carl, Jr., 98; Verona/Madison

ERICKSON, Caroline S., 90; Madison

GOLDTHORPE, Bernice D., 96; Mineral Point

GOSTING, Dorothy, 94; Madison

HANS, Gregory Ward, 73; McFarland

JELINEK, Karen L. (Bedward), 74; Madison

KANETZKE, Neil Alan, 57; Sun Prairie

KEMPER, Joyce M., 82; Verona

KETELBOETER, Velma J., 82; Cross Plains

MEIER, Joseph Andrew, Jr., 78; Blue Mounds

MUSIAL, Marie L., 90; Madison

PETKO, Angeline R. (nee McDonald), 83; Sun Prairie

POWERS, Timothy A., 80; Madison

SARNOW, Donald Christ, 92; Reedsburg

OTHER DEATHS

FOLBRECHT, Jane A., 69, Aug. 9, at home; Jefferson

SASSER, Arleen, 95, Saturday; Madison

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BOLLERUD, Bruce, 9 to 11 a.m., drive-thru visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

THOMPSON, Mary “Joan”, 2 to 3 p.m., drive-thru visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics