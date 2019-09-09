DUCHARME, Elaine O., 79 Eastman

LEIBFRIED, Lois T., 60, Kieler, Wis., died Sept. 7, 2019, Mercy One, Dubuque, Iowa

GOEBLER, Bernhardt- 10 a.m. St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 109 S. 6th St. Mount Horeb

JAEGER, Daniel R. “Dan”, 11:00 a.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest

PRINGLE, Sidney, 11a.m. Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

ROGERS, Annette “Netta”, 12 p.m., SS Morris Church, 3511 Wilwaukee St., Madison

SUMNICHT, Eileen Ruth, 11:00 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Avenue, Madison

