TODAY'S OBITUARIES
KOCH, Phyllis Rose (Voegeli), 93; Madison
LANDSVERK, Christopher O., 45; Middleton
OTHER DEATHS
HILBY, Thomas J., 58, Cuba City, Sunday at Southwest Health Center Hospital
TODAY'S FUNERALS
GINTHER, Weyland, 3 p.m., Ashbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave., Madison
HANSON, Myrna, 11 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison
MOONEY, Frank, 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 404 E. Main St., Madison
SPROULE, Warren A., visitation only, 4 to 7 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison
