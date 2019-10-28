BENNETT, Jane Marie Ford, 66 Shawano

HOLLINGSWORTH, J. Rogers, 87 Madison

WARD, Elwood Roy, 83 Edgerton

SMYTHE, Ann “Cracker”, 87, of Benton, Wis., died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at her daughter’s home

AUSTIN, Ottilia, 11 a.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains

BROWN, Betty, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

FORD, Neil M., 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Fish Tales, W112690 State Rd. 188, Lodi

LAWRENCE, Elizabeth “Liz”, 10 a.m. to noon, Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Rd., Madison

MCCORMICK, Rose,VISITATION ONLY, 4 to 6 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

PEREZ QUINANA, Anastacia, VISITATION ONLY, 4 to 6 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

SMITH, Howard, 11 a.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

