BAHOWICK, Norma Ann, 92 Darlington
BAUMANN, Karen L., 77 Sun Prairie
FETT, David Bruce, 62 Portage
JOHNSRUD, Reverend Leroy A., 97 Mount Horeb
RINGELSTETTER, Margaret, 93 Sun Prairie
VESPERMAN, Patricia J., 83, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Wis.
GIETZEL, Jeanne M., 3 p.m., St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church, Horicon, Wis.
CONRAD, Glenda, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.