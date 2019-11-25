TODAY'S OBITUARIES

CARLIN, Judy (Emler), 75; Boscobel                           

HALLER, Michael A. “Mike”, 86; Baraboo                    

ZICK, Albert George, 96; North Freedom                   

OTHER DEATHS

BERNDT, Helen D. Krueger, 84, died Nov. 22, at Our House Assisted Living; Reedsburg

KUNTZ, William Edward, 91, passed away Nov. 24, at University Hospital; Middleton

MOON, Glenda M., 62, died on Sunday morning, Nov. 24, at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Lancaster; Fennimore

TODAY'S FUNERALS

ARNDT, Brad J. Arndt, 6 p.m., RYAN FUNERAL HOME, Windsor/DeForest Chapel, 6924 Lake Road

BERNDT, Helen D. Krueger, 12 noon, St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, 325 Mill Street, Loganville
 
DALGARD, Mildred, BURIAL ONLY, 1 p.m., Graceland Cemetery, 1147 West Boulevard, Racine

DAMON, Ann, 11 a.m., New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison

FAUST, Leonard, 12 noon, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

LESLIE, Raymond, 11 a.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

NEATH, Lowell John “Casey”, 11 a.m., Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church, 201 Church St., Brooklyn

SCHOENFIELD, Michael, 3 p.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

TOPP, John Carl, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., The Village Green Bar, 7508 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton

