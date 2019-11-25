TODAY'S OBITUARIES
CARLIN, Judy (Emler), 75; Boscobel
HALLER, Michael A. “Mike”, 86; Baraboo
ZICK, Albert George, 96; North Freedom
OTHER DEATHS
BERNDT, Helen D. Krueger, 84, died Nov. 22, at Our House Assisted Living; Reedsburg
KUNTZ, William Edward, 91, passed away Nov. 24, at University Hospital; Middleton
MOON, Glenda M., 62, died on Sunday morning, Nov. 24, at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Lancaster; Fennimore
TODAY'S FUNERALS
ARNDT, Brad J. Arndt, 6 p.m., RYAN FUNERAL HOME, Windsor/DeForest Chapel, 6924 Lake Road
DAMON, Ann, 11 a.m., New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road, Madison
FAUST, Leonard, 12 noon, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
LESLIE, Raymond, 11 a.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
NEATH, Lowell John “Casey”, 11 a.m., Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church, 201 Church St., Brooklyn
SCHOENFIELD, Michael, 3 p.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
TOPP, John Carl, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., The Village Green Bar, 7508 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton
