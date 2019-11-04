EISNER, Francis Xavier “Ike”, 76 Madison/Cross Plains
ESSER, Philip Peter, 90 Verona
FISS, Mary “Sue”, 82 Madison
JENSEN, James “Jim”, 91 Dubuque
LEUENBERGER, Lucille M., 82 Brooklyn/Belleville
POWERS, Richard “Dick” John, 87 Madison/Columbus
SAUNDERS, Judith L., 65, of Madison, Friday at Meriter Hospital
SCHAEFER, Janis, 63, Monday at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster
STEINHOFF, Gary D., 75, Cuba City, Saturday
LEBAKKEN, Anita R., visitation only, 4 to 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Road B, Stoughton
POOLE, Kathleen, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. Joseph Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison
SUDDETH, Beth, 11 a.m., West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.