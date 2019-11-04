EISNER, Francis Xavier “Ike”, 76 Madison/Cross Plains

ESSER, Philip Peter, 90 Verona

FISS, Mary “Sue”, 82 Madison

JENSEN, James “Jim”, 91 Dubuque

LEUENBERGER, Lucille M., 82 Brooklyn/Belleville

POWERS, Richard “Dick” John, 87 Madison/Columbus

SAUNDERS, Judith L., 65, of Madison, Friday at Meriter Hospital

SCHAEFER, Janis, 63, Monday at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster

STEINHOFF, Gary D., 75, Cuba City, Saturday

LEBAKKEN, Anita R., visitation only, 4 to 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Road B, Stoughton

POOLE, Kathleen, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. Joseph Church, 1905 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison

SUDDETH, Beth, 11 a.m., West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton

