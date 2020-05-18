Obit Index WSJ for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Obit Index WSJ for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

ELLIS Sr., Elmer John, 87Marshall

GIRDLEY, DianaVerona

GREENBERG, Earl Barry, 80Middleton

HELLICKSON, Delaine Roland, 67Cottage Grove

LIEGEL, Allene R., 91Reedsburg

RICHARDS, William “Bill” Rolland, 72Chetek

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics