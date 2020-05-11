Obit Index WSJ for Tuesday, May 12, 2020
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

Obit Index WSJ for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

GERBITZ, Alfred, 96 Verona

JOHNS, Phyllis Townswick (nee Kretzmann), 81 Madison

MILLER, Mary Kathryn (Brader), 89 Madison

STROMMEN, Lenore M., 90 Janesville

THOMPSON, Judith Catherine (Cunningham), 80 Cazenovia

WISNIEWSKI, Donald G., 51 Marshall

DONAHOE, Don, 68, Friday, formerly of Darlington; Hopkins, Minn.

NONE

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics