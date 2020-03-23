OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, March 24, 2020
TODAY'S OBITUARIES

COLBY, Michael E., 83; Madison                      

FRANK, Florian Reinhold, 96; Clyde

SCHUSTER, Eugene (Gene) G., 94; Marshall

TOPPER, Linda Joyce (Anderson), 83; Mount Horeb

