OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

TODAY’S OBITUARIES

AUSTIN, Charles E. "Duke," 83; Madison

KASTEN, Frederick J. "Fred", 67; Madison

LOGTERMAN, Maureen, 77; Madison

SCHUSTER, Dr. Donald Sylvan, 92; Madison

SWINGEN, Terry "Swiggy," 76; Mineral Point

TILLEY, Gerald William, 85; Brooklyn

OTHER DEATHS

DALSING, Margaret E., 92, of Kieler, formerly of Dickeyville, Wisconsin passed, away in Sunday, March 8, 2020.

DIETZEL, Ann T., 95, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.

TODAY’S FUNERALS

CARROLL, John, 11 a.m., Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Road BB, Cottage Grove

DIENER, Betty Gene T., 11:00 a.m., Windsor United Church of Christ, 4434 2nd Street, Windsor

FITZGERALD, Caroline Ann, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton.

LACKE, Mary, 10:30 a.m., Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison

WEIHEMULLER, Elmer, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon­

LARSEN, Ethan 1:00 p.m., Memorial Union Great Hall, 800 Langdon Street, Madison

PETRY, Robert, 1:00 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

MEDINA, Marie, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

BOHN, Anita, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

