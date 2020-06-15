Obit Index WSJ for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Obit Index WSJ for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

BOUTELLE, Kevin Carlton, 18Madison

FAULHABER, Arlie Edwin, 78Oregon

GAROFALO, Ann Elizabeth, 77Madison

LANGE, Robert F., 87Marshall

FORSTER, Charles, 11 a.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

SMITH, Darlene, 11:30 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

