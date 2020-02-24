OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
TODAY'S OBITUARIES

SCHNEIDER, David; Madison                              

THOMSEN, Paul Alan, 85; Sun Prairie/Windsor/Madison       

  

OTHER DEATHS

BIRKETT, Paul S., 88, of Benton and Hazel Green, Wis., passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

  

TODAY'S FUNERALS

HARTWIG, Kristine, VISITATION ONLY, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. , Winn Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q., Waunakee

MAKSYMO, Peter, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon

SCHIMMING, Joan, 1 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

BRUETTE, John, 4:30 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

  

