OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
SCHNEIDER, David; Madison
THOMSEN, Paul Alan, 85; Sun Prairie/Windsor/Madison
OTHER DEATHS
BIRKETT, Paul S., 88, of Benton and Hazel Green, Wis., passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
HARTWIG, Kristine, VISITATION ONLY, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. , Winn Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q., Waunakee
MAKSYMO, Peter, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon
SCHIMMING, Joan, 1 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
BRUETTE, John, 4:30 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
