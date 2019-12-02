TODAY'S OBITUARIES

AUBY, Judy, 93; Sun Prairie

JACOBS, Betsy Ann (Burke), 84; Belleville

KRANZ, Charles A., 76; Stevens Point

MANNLEIN, Mary F., 95; Columbus

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BOE, Albert Boe, 11 a.m., Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie

BROOKS, Erwin C., visitation only, 3 to 6 p.m., Northeast YMCA, 1470 Don Simon Drive, Sun Prairie

DOLL, Michael, 6 p.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

GORST, Patricia, 10:30 a.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains

KOPP, Shirley, 11 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 County Hwy. AB, McFarland

ONHEIBER, Sam, 10 a.m., Beth Israel Center, 1406 Mound St., Madison

SVANDA, Linda, 5 to 8 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

To plant a tree in memory of OBIT Tuesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.