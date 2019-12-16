OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
LAHTI, Margaret "Peggy" Dickson, 83; Prairie Du Sac
McCREA, Ronald A., 76; Madison
MIELKE, Carol Ann, 82; Burlington / Mineral Springs
TORTOLANO, Carolyn (Beahm), East Greenwich, R.I.
WOLLENBURG, Roger Hilbert, 72; Phillips
OTHER DEATHS
COOK, Bernadine C. , age 93; Montfort, died on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation in Dodgeville, WI
TODAY'S FUNERALS
HELLEM, Bernice, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
KRUEGER, Kathleen, 3 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
LARSON, Anna, 11 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona
PETERSON, Lance, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb
RYAN, Violet, 11 a.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St., Verona
