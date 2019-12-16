OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S OBITUARIES

LAHTI, Margaret "Peggy" Dickson, 83; Prairie Du Sac        

McCREA, Ronald A., 76; Madison                                      

MIELKE, Carol Ann, 82; Burlington / Mineral Springs         

TORTOLANO, Carolyn (Beahm), East Greenwich, R.I.

WOLLENBURG, Roger Hilbert, 72; Phillips                    

OTHER DEATHS

COOK, Bernadine C. , age 93; Montfort, died on Sunday Dec. 15, 2019 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation in Dodgeville, WI

  

TODAY'S FUNERALS

HELLEM, Bernice, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

KRUEGER, Kathleen, 3 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

LARSON, Anna, 11 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona

PETERSON, Lance, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb

RYAN, Violet, 11 a.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St., Verona

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics