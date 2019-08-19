CALDWELL, James, 75 Madison

DANKERT, Adeline “Sadie” M., 92 Sun Prairie

DUREN, Jane Rita Zielinski Cazenovia/Reedsburg

HESSLING, William Gerard, 62 Poynette

MILSAP, Joan M., 61 Shorewood

KUCHER, Phillip E., 75 Wonewoc

SAINSBURY, Norma C. (Endl), 97 Cottage Grove/Madison

SASNETT, Shirley Ellen, 62 Madison

STEINHOFF, Jean L., 88 Palmrya

HEIM, Rita C., 98, Thursday Hazel Green

WIEGEL, Louis J., 90, Friday Cuba City

BJUGSTAD, Judith, 11 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Cty. Road B, Stoughton

BRODD, William L., VISITATION ONLY, 4 to 7 p.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

HELLENBRAND, Donald A., VISITATION ONLY, 4 to 7 p.m., Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee

RUNDLE, Marjorie, 11:30 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

