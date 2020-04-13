OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

CURTIS, James Patrick, 81Portage/Madison
KIRSCHBAUM, Constance “Connie” M., 75Cassville
O’NEIL, Patrick, 78Necedah
ROSS, Keith Alan, 73Madison/Sister Bay
SCHELL, Lawrence “Abe” Vance, 79Baraboo
TRACHTE, Eleanor C., 91Sun Prairie/Marshall
WOLD, Hazel I.Mazomanie/Appleton
HOFFMAN, Bette Ann Hoffman, age 73, of Lancaster and formerly of Glen Haven, died on Sunday April 12, 2020, at her residence in Lancaster.
