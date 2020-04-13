OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
TODAY’S OBITUARIESOTHER DEATHSTODAY’S FUNERALS

OBIT INDEX WSJ for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

CURTIS, James Patrick, 81Portage/Madison

KIRSCHBAUM, Constance “Connie” M., 75Cassville

O’NEIL, Patrick, 78Necedah

ROSS, Keith Alan, 73Madison/Sister Bay

SCHELL, Lawrence “Abe” Vance, 79Baraboo

TRACHTE, Eleanor C., 91Sun Prairie/Marshall

WOLD, Hazel I.Mazomanie/Appleton

HOFFMAN, Bette Ann Hoffman, age 73, of Lancaster and formerly of Glen Haven, died on Sunday April 12, 2020, at her residence in Lancaster.

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics