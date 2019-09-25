TODAY'S OBITUARIES

COPPS, Michael William, 80; Daytona Beach, Fla.

GOSEWEHR, Dulcea M. (Smith), 67; Baraboo

STILWELL, Jeffrey S., 61; Portage

STOFFELS, Jason N., 44; Prairie du Sac

TYLER, Anita Marlene, 83; Richland Center

OTHER DEATHS

GARTZKE, Rudolf E., 89, Madison, Sept. 11, cremated remains at National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas

ODDO, Elsie "Elyse" Sutter (Miss Wisconsin, 1944), 95, Sept. 16, Sun City Center, Fla./Ellenton, Fla./McFarland/Milwaukee

TODAY'S FUNERALS

JENSEN, Eric B., 3:30 p.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

KLUG, Fern, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon

PROCHASKA, Elaine Gladys, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport

SULLIVAN, Alberta, 11 a.m., St. James Catholic Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

