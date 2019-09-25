TODAY'S OBITUARIES
COPPS, Michael William, 80; Daytona Beach, Fla.
GOSEWEHR, Dulcea M. (Smith), 67; Baraboo
STILWELL, Jeffrey S., 61; Portage
STOFFELS, Jason N., 44; Prairie du Sac
TYLER, Anita Marlene, 83; Richland Center
OTHER DEATHS
GARTZKE, Rudolf E., 89, Madison, Sept. 11, cremated remains at National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas
ODDO, Elsie "Elyse" Sutter (Miss Wisconsin, 1944), 95, Sept. 16, Sun City Center, Fla./Ellenton, Fla./McFarland/Milwaukee
TODAY'S FUNERALS
JENSEN, Eric B., 3:30 p.m., Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
KLUG, Fern, 11 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon
PROCHASKA, Elaine Gladys, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport
SULLIVAN, Alberta, 11 a.m., St. James Catholic Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison
