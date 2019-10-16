TODAY'S OBITUARIES

BAHOWICK, Frank Joseph, 95; Darlington         

KING, Tyreena, 28; Madison                                        

REAR, Kelly A., 61; Poynette                                       

RILEY, Vera Maxine (Wierenga), 80; Cross Plains          

SCHOENEMANN, Sherri Lynn (Hatton), 61; Verona       

TODAY'S FUNERALS

DERR, Donna, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie

DIXSON, Lee Roy, Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St Albert Drive, Sun Prairie

FALCH, Betty, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

GLEN, Robert, 12:00 Noon, Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison

HAGENS, Barbara, 11:00 am, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.