TODAY'S OBITUARIES
BAHOWICK, Frank Joseph, 95; Darlington
KING, Tyreena, 28; Madison
REAR, Kelly A., 61; Poynette
RILEY, Vera Maxine (Wierenga), 80; Cross Plains
SCHOENEMANN, Sherri Lynn (Hatton), 61; Verona
TODAY'S FUNERALS
DERR, Donna, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie
DIXSON, Lee Roy, Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St Albert Drive, Sun Prairie
FALCH, Betty, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
GLEN, Robert, 12:00 Noon, Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison
HAGENS, Barbara, 11:00 am, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.