TODAY'S OBITUARIES
OHM, David Edward, 60; Madison
PFUND, Herman, 99; New Glarus
STACK, Myrtle Margaret, 84; Polson, Mont.
STIKLESTAD, Michael P., 74; Stoughton / Bude, Miss.
WENKMAN, Patricia, 71; Madison
WEST, Robert "Bob" E., 77; Madison
WILLIAMS, Robert C., 82; Chicago, Ill.
OTHER DEATHS
KEENEY, James, 70, died on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Fransiscan Healthcare, LaCrosse
MORRISSEY, William “Bill” H., age 92, passed away at home with family at his side on Sunday, September 29, 2019, Shullsburg
THOMAS, Wayne, age 76, died Sept. 27, 2019, at Parkside Adult Family Home in Muscoda – Richland Center
TODAY'S FUNERALS
BLAU, Duane J., 11:00 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main Street, McFarland
HOFFMANN, Elizabeth, 11:30 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
JENNINGS, James E. “Jim”,3:00 p.m., Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
PEARSON, Gene, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
PFEIFFER Sr., Ralph, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
SCHLUB, John, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Black Earth Funeral and Cremation Care, 1710 Center St., Black Earth
