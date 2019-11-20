TODAY'S OBITUARIES
LEONARD, Mary Ellen, 71; Madison
WALDEN, James Douglas, 94; Bloomington, Ind.
TODAY'S FUNERALS
ALES, Anna, 3:30 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
BRUMM, Laverne “Doc,” noon, Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie.
GUST, Shirley, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb
HATFIELD, Helen, noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
ICENOGLE, Roger, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi
ROGERS, Buddy, 7 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
URBEN, Milford, 11 a.m., Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
VAN VALKENBURG, Judith, 9 to 10:30 a.m., visitation only, Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb
