BOWEN, Claudia, 83 Carrollton, Ill.

BENNETT, Carol, 77 Rice Lake

KNAPTON, Edward John “Ed”, 70 Cottage Grove

MULLEN, Enid, 96 La Crosse

ROBERTSON, Sylvia Marie (Blue), 89Madison

WHITE, Gerald (Jerry), 87 Arena

BRAGER, Raymond, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi

EISNER, Francis, 4 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Cross Plains Funeral and Cremation Care, 2421 Church St., Cross Plains

ESSER, Philip, 11 a.m., St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb

FISS, Mary “Sue”, 11:30 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison

HROBSKY, Joan, 11 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona MARTIN, Bettie Jane Martin, visitation only, 5 to 7 p.m., Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton MIRANDA, Charles “Chief” James, 11 a.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison OLSON, Philip J., 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, MadisonPULVERMACHER, Gerald, 5 to 7 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton

