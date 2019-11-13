AMACHER, Darren, 38 Lodi
DENCKER, Donald O., 94 Sun Prairie
KENYON, Max Frederick Huntingdon, Penn
LINNERUD, Gerry H., 62 Stoughton / Edgerton
MITCHELL, LuAnn M., 83 Portage
PUDLAS, Carol J. (Stukenberg), 75 Lodi
STARK, Barbara P., 82 Mineral Point
FITZPATRICK, James, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
FORST, Linda, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton
FOX, Marcelle,11:00 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison
GULLEY, Thomas, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., VISITATION ONLY, Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
MCQUILLAN, Paul, 2 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
ZANDER-TILLEY, Mary, 11 a.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains
