OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, March 5, 2020
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, March 5, 2020

ADLER, William "Bill" Raymond, 78; Waunakee               

ERZEN, David Lee, 73; Madison                                      

FITZGERALD, Caroline, 81; Madison

KRENTZ, Carol J., 80; Monona                                            

OGBULU, Jonathon C., 63; Wazueka                            

SCHMIDT, Donald R., 77; DeForest                               

EHLE, Leona, 11 a.m. Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 North Van Buren St., Stoughton 

GELFAND, Lioubov, noon, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

SCHLECHT, William, 11 a.m., Blackhawk Country Club, 3606 Blackhawk Drive, Madison

SEKORKY, Carol, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral Home, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

