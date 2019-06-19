GREENWOOD, Karen Jane (McGettigan), 79 Mineral Point

MCDOWELL III, Thomas R., 63 Laguna Woods

NOLTER, Mildred E. “Millie”, 79 Prairie Du Sac

SHERVEN, Helen Elizabeth, 95 Mount Horeb

SKALITZKY, Tierney Ann (Powers), 57 Columbus

WAGNER, John H., Age 61 Mazomanie

DAILEY, Cathy A., age 66, U.W. Hospital; Livingston, WI

KLEIN, Richard; Cuba City, WI

KILEY, Jean, 2:30 p.m., Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 North Main St., Oregon

MELCHOR, Letty. 1 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison

NEWELL, Virginia, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

SACCARO, Amelia, 4:30 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect., Stoughton

STRUTZ, Earl, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

WESO, Judith, 12 noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, June 20, 2019
