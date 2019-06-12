MALY, James Anton, 88 Sun Prairie

RING, Rodney W. “Rod”, 88 Madison

COLE, Albert, 11 a.m., Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison

MCCULLOCH, Michael, 11 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield Street, Monona

PETERS, Betty, 2 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland

RIEMER, Joyce A., 11:30 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

VILBRANDT, Nancy Claire, 2:00 pm, Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison

WAGNER, Leon, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison

