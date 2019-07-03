TODAY'S OBITUARIES

APPLE, Dave, 69; Madison

NODORFT, Herman H., 105; Platteville    

POWERS, Adrian J., 76; Elba    

RIDDIOUGH, Carol, 81; Madison    

OTHER DEATHS

DELKAMP, Marcella A., 96; Montfort/Fennimore, Wis., died on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the Divine Health Care in Fennimore

TOMORROW'S FUNERALS

EDMONDS, Marcia, 6 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

MCCONKEY, Eleanor, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

