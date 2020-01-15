OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, January 16, 2020

TODAY'S OBITUARIES
FERRY, Jr., William Eaton, 79; Gilford, N.H.
HOVE, George Joseph, 81; Mount Horeb
LYBECK, Dennis, 67; Madison
WHALEN, Deanna Ruth (nee Schaeffer), 64; Baraboo
TODAY'S FUNERALS
You have free articles remaining.
BABITZ, Elaine, 11 a.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
CHELECKI, Yvonne, 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 410 S. Owen Drive, Madison
HAUGEN, Cheryl L., visitation only, 4 to 8:30 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
LEE, James R., visitation only, 4 to 8:30 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 201 Blue St., Deerfield
SHIPPY, Jean, 6 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison
SINES, Samuel, visitation only, 4 to 7 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
URBEN, Ann, visitation only, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.