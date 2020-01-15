OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, January 16, 2020
TODAY'S OBITUARIES

OTHER DEATHS

FERRY, Jr., William Eaton, 79; Gilford, N.H.

HOVE, George Joseph, 81; Mount Horeb

LYBECK, Dennis, 67; Madison

WHALEN, Deanna Ruth (nee Schaeffer), 64; Baraboo

TODAY'S FUNERALS

BABITZ, Elaine, 11 a.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

CHELECKI, Yvonne, 11 a.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 410 S. Owen Drive, Madison

HAUGEN, Cheryl L., visitation only, 4 to 8:30 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

LEE, James R., visitation only, 4 to 8:30 p.m., Cress Funeral Home, 201 Blue St., Deerfield

SHIPPY, Jean, 6 p.m., Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

SINES, Samuel, visitation only, 4 to 7 p.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

URBEN, Ann, visitation only, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains

