OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, January 9, 2020
OBIT INDEX WSJ for Thursday, January 9, 2020

AMBLE, James William, 75; Arlington, Texas

FULLER, Dennis R., 71; Oxford/Poynette

MURRAY, Jayne Blodgett, 93; Mayville

SCHWANDT-LAWVER, Betty Ann, 89; Baraboo

SPINK, Vicki Jeanne (Mergen); Madison

BEYLER, Geary F., Tuesday at home

YELK, John, Monday at home

DAVIS, Gary, 4 to 6 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

JOHNSON, LaVerne Wayne “Larry”, 4 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

